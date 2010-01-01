Fall in love with Seventh House Books
Seventh House Books seeks to focus not just on books, but on the experience of reading as a whole. We view reading as a social activity, because whether we like it or not, the characters usually become our friends, lovers, and even enemies. We enter a different world each time we open a book, and sometimes we never truly leave that world, even when the last page is closed.
To fully experience Seventh House, one should visit our brick-and-mortar location. We offer special edition books, indie published books, and book clubs and themed nights. Our themed nights range from author/illustrator professional speed dating, to formal ACOTAR balls. We even host local academic lectures and book signings from local authors.
We are women owned and operated. Brooke and Sherry want to share their love of books and events with their community.
